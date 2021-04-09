A still of Mark Soo’s “Branch,” part of his “Twilight on the Edge of Town” video-art exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery this spring. (submitted photo)

ART SHOW

Soo’s ‘Twilight on the Edge of Town’ video work ‘an immersive choreography’ at Surrey gallery

Pre-booked exhibition visits offered at Bear Creek Park facility

Surrey Art Gallery’s spring show draws on the history of science fiction film, 3D animation, documentary photography and literature.

Shown on multiple screens, Mark Soo’s video artwork “Twilight on the Edge of Town” creates “an immersive choreography” of holographic images that depict “objects and events of the seemingly everyday, where surreal log jams and raindrops mingle with flickering streetlights and backyard scenes,” an event advisory says.

“An ambient soundtrack includes the voices of a child and adult simultaneously narrating the images, one in a speculation on the future and the other in a recollection of the past.”

The Singapore-born Soo will explain his work in an exhibit-launching artist talk Saturday, April 17, from 1 to 2 p.m., online on the gallery’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

At the gallery (13750 88th Ave., Surrey), pre-booked exhibition visits can be arranged by emailing artgallery@surrey.ca or calling 604-501-5566.

(Story continues below video of “Twilight on the Edge of Town”)

“Twilight on the Edge of Town” will be shown at SAG from April 17 to June 6.

“I’ve tried to make a work that speaks to a complicated relationship to where we are, and of how we perceive that in terms of time and the relation to space,” says Soo, who splits his time between Vancouver and Berlin.

SAG curator Jordan Strom says Soo’s “large-scale environment is a compelling meditation on the nature of individual and collective memory.”

Other current shows at Surrey Art Gallery include “Art by Surrey Secondary Students” (closes April 30) and the artist video “Yam Lau: Hutong House” (closes May 30).

(Story continues below photo)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: A view of Yam Lau’s “Hutong House.” (Photo: surrey.ca.)

The Toronto-based Lau offers a look inside a traditional Chinese courtyard house in his video installation, “a meditation on home, friendship, and the persistence of time. In Lau’s animation, a post on surrey.ca explains, “the house rotates, while on each side of it, footage of the artist visiting his friend appears. The viewer appears to be looking in from the outside. We see the house and its activities from multiple angles as space and time expand and contract.”

In Whalley, pm SAG’s UrbanScreen until May 2, the Flavourcel collective presents “I Spy a City,” a series of animations that capture different sights in Surrey.

• READ MORE: Animated art show on Surrey’s UrbanScreen riffs on “I Spy,” the children’s game.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Visual Arts

