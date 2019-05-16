‘Songwriters’ Circle’ in Surrey with keyboardist Kendall

A “Songwriters’ Circle” with keyboardist Simon Kendall is planned at the Roland Inspiration Centre in Surrey.

The interactive workshop will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 7 to 10 p.m.

“Bring your rough demo, perform your original song, and co-write with other local songwriters,” says a Facebook event post. “Songwriters’ Circle is your chance to learn new techniques with other writers and industry veterans.”

Kendall is best known for his work with Doug & the Slugs as the band’s music director and “goofy gargantuan keyboardist.”

The band recorded four gold albums and performed “from New York to the North Pole as one of the decade’s premier Canadian touring acts. Their independent 1979 single ‘Too Bad’ took the band by surprise, charting across the country and was reborn in 1999 as the theme song for NBC’S’ The Norm Show.’”

Since then, Kendall has performed with a range of bands and artists including Colin James, Cowboy Junkies, Jim Byrnes, Ridley Bent, Frazey Ford and Dalannah Gail Bowen. These days, he divides his time between producing, recording, performing and composing.

The Roland Inspiration Centre Vancouver is located adjacent to King George SkyTrain Station, at 9900 King George Blvd. in Surrey, on the second floor of the multi-hued Coast Capital Savings building.

Since the spring of 2018, the music instrument manufacturer has aimed to make its 5,000-square-foot space in Surrey a hub for music-related events.

Roland makes keyboards, synthesizers, drum machines, guitar effects pedals, recording systems and other products.



