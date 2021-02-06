Something ‘Different’ for South Surrey singer-producer

South Surrey pop artist Josh Bogert is starting 2021 with his most ambitious project yet – a full length album, following up on 2020’s Perspectives.

Lead-in for the album – which, like his previous project, was written, produced, mixed and mastered personally by the 20-year-old wunderkind – is his latest single, ‘Different’, released Feb. 5.

Co-written by, and featuring, frequent musical collaborator, Toronto artist Kiki Rowe, the R & B-flavoured single is a “polished, hard-hitting pop banger” with a beat that “packs a satisfying punch, paired with relatable lyrics that will put listeners in a great mood,” says Bogert.

Among his wide range of a wide range of influences Bogert counts the likes of Lauv, Jon Bellion, JP Saxe, Justin Beiber and Zedd.

Even at his young age, Bogert qualifies as a veteran performer, including a stint starring on Disney Channel’s hit music series “Backstage,” and landing releases on record labels Monstercat, NCS, Enter Records, and Mr.SuicideSheep.

His knowledge of classical and jazz musical theory and his ‘do-it-yourself’ approach to production and engineering, honed over seven years in his own professional-grade home studio, has resulted in a sound and brand unique to him – as has being careful to choose only a handful of trusted collaborators.

An entrepreneurial mindset also allows him to be heavily involved in the business side of his career, taking care of both distribution and promotion – and some 80,000 followers on Instagram prove that he is doing something right.

While Bogert says he longs to get back on stage for live shows like his last pre-pandemic headliner at Toronto’s The Velvet Underground, he’s also taking every opportunity to keep on developing his sound – and keeping his loyal fan base engaged through social media – until “Canada’s buzzing live music industry is back up and running” again.

Bogert and his music can be followed on Instagram, TikTok and Spotify or accessed through his website, www.joshbogert.com



