LIVE MUSIC

Sold-out in Surrey: A new Eagles tribute show is a hit for Moon Coin Productions

Moon Coin Productions aims to “Take It To The Limit” with its new Eagles tribute show, coming to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre for a sold-out concert Saturday, April 22.

A six-piece band will perform “Hotel California,” “Heartache Tonight” and other ’70s-era hits in the theatre at Sullivan Heights Secondary.

“It is a stellar lineup of talent and we have been overwhelmed with the response the show has been receiving in theatres throughout Western Canada,” said Jonas Falle, CEO of South Surrey-based Moon Coin Productions.

“We are adding another Surrey show at The Chandos Pattison Auditorium on July 22,” Falle added. “Tickets will be going on sale in a couple of weeks.”

Band details and a promo video for “Take It To The Limit” are posted on EaglesTributeShow.com.

Music director Tom McKillip leads a band that also features Gord Maxwell (bass, vocals), Jay Buettner (guitar, vocals), Luke Isaac (guitar, vocals), Gino Gerussi (drums, vocals) and Stanley Ganapolsky (keyboards, vocals).

“The show has just returned from a successful Western Canada tour with rave reviews and a standing ovation at every show,” Falle raved.

So far, tour stops for “Take It To The Limit” have included TCU Place in Saskatoon, McPherson Playhouse in Victoria, Port Theatre in Nanaimo, Red Deer Memorial Centre, Yates Theatre in Lethbridge, Vic Juba Theatre in Lloydminster, Clarke Theatre in Mission and Centennial Theatre in North Vancouver.

Other Moon Coin productions include “The Rocket Man/The Piano Man” (tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel), to play Chandos Pattison theatre on May 27, and long-running ABBA tribute Abra Cadabra, which will return to Surrey’s Bell theatre on June 14.

Also that month, the impressive tribute show “Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic” will return to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Tuesday, June 6.


Arts and EntertainmentConcertsLive music

