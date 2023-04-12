‘So You Think You Can Drag?’: Surrey gala to see 6 people transformed, 1 winner crowned

Anita Huberman of Surrey Board of Trade, left, and secondary school teacher Annie Ohana are among participants in a “So You Think You Can Drag?” fundraiser planned May 27 in South Surrey. They and four others will be “made-over” during the charity-focused event. (File photos)

A drag show of a different kind is planned in Surrey where six people described as community leaders will be transformed and raise money for a charity of their choice.

The concept of Surrey Pride Society’s “So You Think You Can Drag?” gala was announced months ago, and this week the participants were revealed ahead of the May 27 event at South Surrey’s XBA dance studio.

They are Surrey Board of Trade boss Anita Huberman, award-winning school teacher Annie Ohana, artist and workshop facilitator Lyn Verra-Lay, Prospera Credit Union branch manager Sayan Baidya, Pivot Theatre’s Makayla Leonard and also Maddy, who works with seniors in care homes.

Their bios, chosen charities and drag names – “Miss Sassy-Pants” and “Delicious Judicious” among them – are showcased on Surrey Pride’s social media channels, including Facebook.

“They’re all coming in and getting made-over by professional makeup artists,” explained Martin Rooney, event organizer.

“Some are doing what we refer to as bio drag, women doing drag, and one is doing non-binary, one is doing a female-to-male look. Then they’ll be presented in how they currently look in reference to how they ordinarily look, and the people in the room will then decide who they think is the best transformation, a vote.”

A winner will be crowned, and Surrey Pride will match the winning participant’s pledges to a maximum of $5,000.

“These people are encouraged to perform so that they basically see what it’s like to be part of the drag community,” Rooney added.

“Our idea is to have community leaders who might not otherwise participate in something like this to stand up and show their support of the drag community, the rainbow community in Surrey, and also raise awareness of their specific charities.”

The chosen charities include the Mustang Justice program at LA Matheson Secondary, Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Pride’s seniors programming, It Gets Better Canada, White Rock Pride and Pivot Theatre Society.

Rooney, president of Surrey Pride, said the springtime fundraiser is timely, with recent examples of “dragphobia” making headlines in B.C. and elsewhere.

“What it’s become about over the past couple of months is a chance to stand with the rainbow community, considering all the transphobia, homophobia and dragphobia out there. So these people are willing to stand up in support of the art and the culture of drag.”

Early-bird tickets ($108) are sold until month’s end, and there are $50 tickets for people on limited incomes, on eventbrite.ca. Guests are encouraged to dress in “Met Gala” fashion, with a prize for most outrageous costume.

The event will include drag performers Myria Le Noir, Carlotta Gurl and Jolene Queen Sloan, musician Richard Tichelman, appetizers, no-host bar and silent auction.

“We can fit around 100, 125 people, max,” at the venue, Rooney noted. “We’re going to record it, and it’s the official kickoff to Pride Month, a couple days early.”

This year’s Surrey Pride Festival is planned June 24 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

“The mayor has agreed to fly the Pride flag ahead of the festival, and we have a meeting about how that flag-raising day is going to look and when it will happen,” Rooney added.

