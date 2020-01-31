Dan Quinn, Pete Zedlacher and Paul Myrehaug in a “Truck Jokes” video posted to snowedincomedytour.com.

COMEDY

Snowed In Comedy Tour trucks toward Surrey

‘Truck Jokes’ video offers ‘a glimpse of what it’s like to travel with these comedians from show to show’

Dan Quinn, Pete Zedlacher, Paul Myrehaug and Damonde Tschritter will perform in Surrey as part of the Snowed In Comedy Tour, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on the night of Saturday, Feb. 15.

The tour, now in its 12th year, has grown to become the largest in Canada with 70 cities from coast to coast, according to an event post at bandsintown.com, including some shows done in Australia, the U.S., France and Switzerland.

For the Surrey date and others, Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn is joined by the Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, six-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher and Seattle Comedy Competition winner Damonde Tschritter. Performer bios are posted to snowedincomedytour.com, along with a link to buy tickets ($45, or $35 for seniors).

A “Truck Jokes” video posted to the website offers “a glimpse of what it’s like to travel with these comedians from show to show. The crew laugh about everything from racist parrots to dealing with their parents on social media,” featuring Dan Quinn, Pete Zedlacher, Paul Myrehaug, Damonde Tschritter and Erica Sigurdson.

For 2020, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, the Snowed In Comedy Tour includes B.C. show dates in Cranbrook, Fernie, Nelson, Trail, Rossland, Penticton, Kelowna, Silver Star Mountain, Vernon and Surrey.

