‘Snowed In’ comedians plan January show in Surrey on another B.C.-wide tour

A poster for the Snowed In Comedy Tour, which stops at Surrey Arts Centre on Jan. 27, 2022.

The all-Canadian Snowed In Comedy Tour will travel to Surrey and many other B.C. cities and towns this winter, featuring Debra DiGiovanni, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Paul Myrehaug.

“Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show, with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone,” says an event advisory for a Jan. 27 show date at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage.

Seats are priced at $45 on Surrey Civic Theatre’s ticket website, tickets.surrey.ca.

The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned into “a Canadian success story” in its 13th year, after a year off due to the pandemic.

“In a market still dominated by American acts, with American TV credits, a small Canadian comedy tour has managed to succeed,” the event website notes. “Like the Tragically Hip, they have done it by touring and making more and more people laugh year after year. The tour has now performed in Australia, the U.S., France and Switzerland.

“The 2020 tour received numerous standing ovations and was the most successful to date. It has now grown to become the biggest comedy tour in Canada, playing in 70 cities this year coast to coast.”

This coming winter, Just for Laughs winner Quinn returns to the tour, alongside Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Myrehaug, five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Zedlacher and award-winning “Video on Trial” comedian DiGiovanni.

The Snowed In tour this year starts Jan. 6 at Vernon’s Silver Star ski resort and ends in Prince George on April 23, with dozens of show dates in between.

Elsewhere in Surrey, the Just for Laughs company has booked Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre for a night of comedy featuring Iranian-American jokester Maz Jobrani. His “Things Looking Bright” tour will stop at the Sullivan-area theatre on Saturday, Jan. 15, and at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre the following evening.



