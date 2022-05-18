‘Skytrain Girl’ and more in 38th ‘ARTS’ show at Surrey Art Gallery this spring/summer

Artist Chito Maravilla’s “Skytrain Girl” (2021, acrylic on canvas) is among 52 works featured in the “Arts 2022” juried exhibition at Surrey Art Gallery this spring and summer. (Submitted image)

Surrey Art Gallery’s spring/summer shows include “ARTS 2022,” a 38th juried exhibition showcasing diverse artistic talents of established and emerging visual artists from across the Lower Mainland.

Admission is free to see the 52 works on view until July 24, including painting, drawing, fabric work, sculpture and video.

Following the shift to a digital version of ‘ARTS’ in 2020, this year’s exhibit is shown on both the Arts Council of Surrey’s website (artscouncilofsurrey.ca) and throughout Surrey Arts Centre, at Bear Creek Park.

Tasked with selecting from more than 200 entries, this year’s ‘ARTS’ jurors were textile artist Diane Roy, Surrey art teacher Jane Silversides and Surrey Art Gallery’s volunteer program co-ordinator, Chris Dawson-Murphy.

The exhibit features everything from traditional paintings of landscape and animal life to stop-motion animation. With such a broad range of styles and themes, the annual ‘ARTS’ show is a popular draw among gallery-goers, invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award to be announced at the end of the exhibition.

“ARTS is a critical part of Surrey’s creative community,” says the gallery’s assistant curator, Rhys Edwards. “It provides an opportunity for artists of all backgrounds and experience levels to exhibit their work in a professionally curated and hung exhibition space and to be recognized by their peers. There’s nothing quite like seeing your art hung up on the wall alongside other quality pieces, and we look forward to providing that experience every year.”

This year’s ‘ARTS’ officially opens at SAG on June 19, also the launch date of “Mere Phantoms: Shadows Without Borders,” created by Maya Ersan and Jaimie Robson.

In 2018 the duo created their mobile, interactive shadow installation, which travelled to refugee camps, squats and settlements in Athens and Istanbul. “Building on previously established relationships, ‘Mere Phantoms’ led paper cutting and shadow workshops and play sessions with children in these communities,” notes a post on surrey.ca/artgallery.

Launching in late-June, Atheana Picha’s new “Echoes” window mural will be shown at the gallery entrance for a year, to celebrate “the cultural importance of Coast Salish mountain goat horn bracelets and the significance the animal has to the people from this territory.”

Until May 29 Surrey Art Gallery features photographer Rajesh Vora’s “Everyday Monuments,” a look at whimsical rooftop sculptures found in India. They’re shaped like airplanes, birds, soccer balls, cars, army tanks, weightlifters, horses and other objects, made from rebar, wire mesh, cement and paint.



