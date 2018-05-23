Musician Karin Plato in a photo posted to her website (karinplato.com).

‘Sisters in Song’ at Surrey church this Sunday afternoon

Vespers in the Valley concert in Fleetwood

Seven “Sisters in Song” will perform this weekend as part of the Vespers in the Valley concert series staged at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood.

A Karin Plato-led septet will feature the talents of Diane Lines, L.J. Mounteney, Laura Crema, Ingrid Stitt, Wendy Solloway and Siobhan Walsh.

The hour-long gig, set for Sunday (May 27) starting at 4 p.m., is loosely based on vocalist Plato’s “Strong Women Strong Music” benefit concerts, performed annually at Frankie’s Jazz Club in Vancouver.

“Join us for an hour of great music and spirit-filled conversation as we host some of the Lower Mainland’s finest Jazz musicians,” says an event post at northwood-united.org. “A voluntary offering is taken in the later part of the service to help support this vibrant ministry.”

The final two Vespers in the Valley concerts this spring, before a summer break, will feature Doc Fingers Quartet (on June 10) and Gabriel Hasselback (June 24).

• RELATED: Jazz fills Fleetwood church for afternoon Vespers concerts, from 2015.

The events are booked and promoted by Gerry and Audrey Hall, jazz-loving Surrey folks who’ve worked hard to spread word about Vespers in the Valley over the past several years. The Halls volunteer their time to bring talent, both new and familiar, to Northwood for the Vespers events, held every second Sunday in the fall, winter and spring months.


