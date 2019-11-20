(Photo: publicdomainpictures.net)

‘Sips with Santa’ event planned at one Surrey mall

Santa visits both Guildford and Central City shopping centres

Adults can enjoy a cocktail and a visit with Santa at one shopping mall in Surrey.

A “Sips With Santa” event is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Guildford Town Centre’s Winter Wonderland area, in the mall’s centre court.

“Add a little fun into your holiday shopping and kick off the season at this exclusive +19 event,” says an event post at guildfordtowncentre.com. “Enjoy a holiday cocktail, have a complementary photo taken with Santa by The Near and Dear, and keep an eye out for the green guy with a heart ‘two sizes too small.’ This is the one event this season where you don’t have to feel guilty that it’s not all about the kids.”

The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For kids, Santa is at the mall for photos Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, a “Silent Santa” event on Saturday, Dec. 7 offers “a quiet time with Santa for children with sensory needs,” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and letters to Santa Santa can be put in a mailbox located near the Play Park on the mall’s lower level.

Guildford Town Centre’s annual Toy Mountain drive is planned for Dec. 5 and 6.

Over at Central City Shopping Centre, a Stuff the Sleigh toy drive and pancake breakfast is happening on Saturday (Nov. 23) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, photos with Santa are available until Dec. 24, and pet photos with the jolly ol’ elf can be taken on Nov. 27-28 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Central City also offers a Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience on both Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
