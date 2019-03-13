‘Singin’ in the Rain’ for Surrey talent in Royal City’s 30th-anniversary show

Joshua Lalisan in the iconic musical for an April run on New West stage

Surrey’s Joshua Lalisan will hit the stage in Royal City Musical Theatre’s production of “Singin’ in the Rain” in April. (submitted photo: David Cooper)

Royal City Musical Theatre’s April production of Singin’ in the Rain will feature some Surrey talent.

Joshua Lalisan, currently in his final year at Capilano College’s musical theatre program, will make his RCMT debut as an ensemble member in the iconic song-and-dance show, which on April 4 starts a three-week run at Massey Theatre in New Westminster.

Lalisan’s credits include the role of Charlie Sloane in Anne of Green Gables (CapU Theatre), Clarence in It’s a Wonderful Life: a radio play (Arbutus Studio) and productions of Cinderella and Mary Poppins for Theatre Under the Stars. This coming July, he’ll play Sky in a TUTS staging of Mamma Mia.

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film that starred Gene Kelly, Singin’ in the Rain is a 30th-anniversary production for Royal City, a company that works to stage Broadway-quality shows with large casts and full orchestra in the pit.

“This is the second time I have done Singin’ in the Rain,” director and choreographer Valerie Easton says in a release, “and I find myself loving it again, it is always lighthearted and fun. I get to not only direct but also put my choreographic signature on some of the most iconic tap dance numbers with a remarkably talented cast.”

Featured performers include Andrew Cohen in the Don Lockwood role, Tessa Trach as Kathy Selden, Blake Sartin as Cosmo and Robyn Wallis as Lina Lamont, along with a 25-member ensemble of singers and dancers.

The musical comedy features many hit songs, including “Good Mornin’,” “Make ‘em Laugh,” “You Were Meant for Me” and, of course, the memorable title number.

Singin’ in the Rain runs from April 4 to 20 at 735 8th Ave., New Westminster, with evening and matinee show times. Tickets, from $19 to $49, can be purchased at ticketsnw.ca, or call 604-521-5050.



