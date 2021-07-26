FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Pink backs beach handball team on ‘sexist’ clothing

Rules stipulate that women must wear bikini bottoms while men wear shorts

U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.

Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts.

At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” The rules stipulate that women must wear bikini bottoms while men wear shorts.

The Norwegian Handball Federation didn’t contest the decision, seen by the Norwegian team and several others as unfair, and announced earlier that it was ready to pay the fine.

The European Handball Federation EHF on Monday acknowledged the commotion that the incident had triggered in media outlets and social media, and said it would donate the amount paid by the Norwegian team “to a major international sports foundation which supports equality for women and girls in sports”.

“We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports, ” EHF President Michael Wiederer said in a statement.

He added that handball is already ahead of other sports in some respects, such as the parity given to the men’s and women’s competitions. He noted that this had happened far sooner in beach handball than in soccer.

The Norwegian women posted a photograph of themselves on Instagram wearing shorts and told their followers: “Thank you so much for all the support. We really appreciate all the love we have received.”

—Jari Tanner, The Associated Press

RELATED: Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work

Previous story
Garden event showcases Semiahmoo Peninsula painting trio

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Rodeo’s office is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds July 14, 2021. Allegations the Rodeo’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light July 13 after a “complaint” was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Rodeo Association addresses Human Rights complaint

Police on the scene in Morgan Heights following the Jan. 6, 2021 shooting death of Gary Kang. (File photo)
14-year term for brother of Surrey siblings killed in Lower Mainland gang conflict

Delta Chamber of Commerce executive director Garry Shearer will be the Conservative Party’s candidate for Delta in the next federal election. (Submitted photo)
Delta Chamber executive director Garry Shearer running for federal Conservatives

Friends of Bear Creek Park held a ‘yellow-ribbon event’ on Saturday (June 12, 2021), with protesters at 84th Avenue and King George Boulevard and 84th Avenue and 140th Street. People were asked to tie a yellow ribbon in their yard “to celebrate and to show support for our trees in Bear Creek Park.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey council to consider $16.2M in 84th Avenue connector contracts tonight