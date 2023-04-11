Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Canadian folk icon, 84, is recovering from undisclosed health issues

Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling all of his planned concerts this year because of his health.

In a statement, representatives for the 84-year-old say the singer is experiencing “some health-related issues,” without giving specifics.

Lightfoot’s representatives asked for his privacy to be respected as he “continues to focus on his recovery.”

They say Lightfoot is unable to confirm rescheduled dates.

Lightfoot was slated to play more than a dozen shows in Arizona, California and Florida in April, June and September.

His next listed Canadian date was a rescheduled show in Kitchener, Ont., in October.

READ MORE:

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Surrey mayor stands by statements as rivals accuse her of issuing ‘false press release’

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a College Prep game against the Kelowna Sun Devils in 2022. Cloverdale has a new high performance program as of the start of the 2023 season and the teams will now be known as “Rangers,” with the College prep squad being the top team. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New high-performance baseball program debuts in Cloverdale

Former WWE superstar Carlito will wrestle at two All Star Wrestling events May 20-21 on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds as part of this year’s rodeo. (Photo submitted: Cory Toth, ASW)
Former WWE superstar Carlito to headline wrestling event during rodeo weekend

Semiahmoo Secondary’s two robotics teams help each other out ahead of a national competition that will see the two battling it out for the championship title. Right to left: Daniel Xu, Raelyn Xu, Shener Hasan, Roshan Ramchandani and Bowen Zhan. (Sobia Moman photo)
Rival robotics teams from South Surrey high school to compete in national competition