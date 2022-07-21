A scene from “Sing 2,” which kicks off the 2022 Movies Under the Stars series at Surrey’s Holland Park.

‘Sing 2’ up first in return of Movies Under the Stars to Surrey’s Holland Park

3 movies to be shown in August

Holland Park will again play host to Movies Under the Stars this summer.

Shelved during the pandemic, the outdoor movie series is planned annually by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA).

Three family-friendly movies will be shown at the Whalley-area park in August, starting with “Sing 2” on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6.

Entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with games, singers, crafts, draws and more. The movie starts at dusk, and movie-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.

The two other movies in the series, presented by PCI, are “Encanto” (to be shown Aug. 13) and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Aug. 20), according to a post on the BIA website.

The animated movie “Sing 2,” released in 2021, features the voices of many actors and musicians, including Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johnasson, Reese Witherspoon, U2’s Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Tori Kelly and others. The plot: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.


