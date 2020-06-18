Former Peninsula restaurateur Rob Ahlgren passed away on June 4. (Facebook photo)

SIGHTLINES: Raising a glass to a friend of the arts

Rob Ahlgren fondly remembered by many on the Peninsula

Rob Ahlgren was fond of applying the title The Art Of Life to special events he organized in White Rock and South Surrey.

Now that he’s ‘shuffled off this mortal coil’ – as Shakespeare put it – the phrase seems to be a very fitting epitaph for this gentle, generous friend of the arts.

Although he had a strong connection to various media – including the visual, performing and culinary arts – his medium was really life itself. He knew how to turn any venue into an ongoing celebration. And I can think of few people I’ve known in this life who have better personified the notion of ‘bon vivant’.

Rob, who passed away on June 4 at Central Okanagan Hospice House – after several years of battling cancer – is being remembered fondly this week, across the province and beyond, by many people whose lives he touched in a variety of roles.

Some knew him as a very fine competitive tennis player. Others knew him from his time as a waiter at Charlie Don’t Surf and other White Rock establishments, or from epic, legendary parties hosted at a local residence known simply as ‘Harlem.’

Many knew him – as customers, entertainers, or both – as the genial proprietor and host of the Beecher Street Café in Crescent Beach, and, later, the Yellow House Restaurant in Kelowna.

Others came to know him only latterly, as he fought cancer and, with typical selflessness, shared his journey of discovery of treatments both conventional and alternative.

His backing of the career of gifted singer-songwriter Jason Mitchell (along with Doug Lachance and others) is but one example of his incredible generosity to musicians, entertainers and artists of all kinds. When I first came to White Rock I met many talented Peninsula residents, including singer Heidi McCurdy, through Rob’s introduction – but never with any suggestion that he sought to benefit directly from the connection.

Among venue owners he was virtually in a class of his own. His mantra toward live entertainment never seemed to be “what will this do to bring dollars to my business?” Instead, he always seemed to be thinking about how he could make the experience of the different and the wonderful an integral element of building his clientele.

I see him still, standing just a little off stage – as ever, in open-necked shirt, raising a glass of some excellent vintage – a grin of sheer delight spreading across his face as he contemplated some moment of musical inspiration.

His response to the sometimes wacky ideas of creative people around him – and there were many of us, over the years, at his expressed invitation – was never dismissive. He was the epitome of ‘possibility thinking.’

“Yes,” he would say, pondering the idea in his usual quiet, soft-spoken manner. “We could do something like that.”

And I’ll never forget his gentle – but never cruel or judgmental – chuckles at memories of wild and crazy Semiahmoo Peninsula characters we had both encountered at parties, venues and events over the years.

I met him first, I believe, more than 30 years ago when my band was playing at Charlie Don’t Surf – back in the days when he laughingly referred to himself as ‘the worst waiter in the world’ because he was more interested in people as personalities rather than as ‘orders.’ I remember him quickly doffing an apron between serving his tables and stepping up to the microphone to introduce the band. Even then, the role of host and presenter seemed to fit him best.

Some of my memories of him and his ambitious events seem hallucinatory in retrospect. Did Rob really charter a venerable steamship for a musical cruise of Semiahmoo Bay and beyond in the early ’90s? And did it really ram the White Rock pier when the captain misjudged the rate of knots during the approach? I’m not sure that ever happened.

I know that I and pianist Dominik Heins were among the last performers to play at Beecher Street Café one evening just before Rob closed the business in 2013. But I remember being there so many other evenings over the years as part of various ensembles – including playing bass and singing for my late dad’s group, the Art Anthony Trio, in the mid-90s.

I remember that well – one of my treasured mementos is a bottle of a limited-edition Beecher Street Café wine that used an evocative painting of the occasion by artist Lois Stewart (whose work was frequently exhibited at the café) as its label. The same image, I recall, used to adorn the menus at one time.

As I look at it today, there’s a younger version of myself at the stand-up bass, and dad (who passed a decade ago) still alive in familiar, hunched-over pose at his guitar.

And there, too, now (if only in my mind’s eye), is Rob, smiling at us, just offstage.

RIP, Rob. You can be sure I’ll be raising a glass or two in your memory.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ColumnEntertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Unruly Surrey passenger charged, forces Toronto-bound plane to divert to Winnipeg

A 60-year-old man from Surrey is charged with mischief over $5,000

Peace Arch Park closing as of 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Frustrations boil after City of White Rock reclaims property for bus stop improvement

Police called after resident and city employee reportedly get into scuffle

Acts of racism ‘part of the lived experience of urban Indigenous peoples in Surrey’: report

Report highlights experiences of those who attended a two-day event in February

Hundial calls for accountancy firm to pore over Surrey policing transition plan

But mayor denies his request, deeming it out of order

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case goes to preliminary inquiry

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face jury trial in connection with 2017 undercover video

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Government website connects people with agricultural jobs in B.C.

B.C. Farm, Fish and Food Job Connector showcases job vacancies, provides support for employers

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

Most Read