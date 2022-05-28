SIGHTLINES: Quilts and concerts among attractions coming to Semiahmoo Peninsula

Quilts by the Marvelous Makers group to support Ukraine, and displaced Ukrainians, as displayed at White Rock Library during May. Contributed photo

Quilts for Ukraine

The Marvelous Makers, a group of 11 quilters of all skill levels, have created seven sunflower quilts in support of Ukraine that are on display at White Rock library until the end of May.

Group founder Laura Shaw-Cremer said two of the quilts are up for auction at the White Rock Elks day-long Fundraiser for Ukraine event on Saturday, (May 28).

Another has already been sold – bringing in $1,200 for the cause – and Shaw said the group is investigating formal approval for a raffle for some of the remaining quilts.

All monies raised will be sent to Help Ukraine and/or help displaced Ukrainians.

The group, which started as an informal quilting class conducted by Shaw, expanded during COVID isolation measures, with weekly Zoom meetings every Monday morning.

Now that restrictions are being lifted there are more and more opportunities for the busy quilters to meet.

Activities for the group include collaborative projects and quilting round-robins, in which each member has a chance to make a distinctive individual contribution – including Shaw’s aunt in England, who joins the Zoom meetings every week, and sends work to be added to the projects.

For more information on the group, or for details on purchasing a quilt, email marvelousmakers2020@gmail.com

Birthday fundraiser

It’ll be a party with a difference when well-known Peninsula musician Randy Schultz and his band, Nuvo Zydeco, celebrate his birthday, Saturday, June 11 at the Crescent Legion Branch 240 (2643 128 St.)

The event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will feature live dance music by Nuvo Zydeco, B.C.’s only group dedicated to authentic Louisiana zydeco music, along with music by opening act The Easy River Boys.

It’s also a fundraiser to help a family from Ukraine that Schultz and his partner Sally will be hosting – a mother and her seven-year-old son – who are due to arrive on the Peninsula in late June.

“Proceeds from the evening will be split between covering expenses for the performers and creating a financial offering to the family when they arrive,” Schultz said. “There are no tickets for this event so people should just show up.”

In addition to the cover charge of $10 there will also be an opportunity to donate directly to the Ukrainian family, he added.

The Legion is requiring proof of vaccination be shown upon entry. For inquiries and more information about the event, call 604 721 0872.

Club 240 acts

Friday night dances continue at Club 240 – the Crescent Royal Canadian Legion branch at 2643 128 St. – into June.

Upcoming shows include Incognito, featuring the fiery guitar work of leader Rob Montgomery and the dynamic vocals of Nadine States (May 27); the authentic Gatsby-era 1920s and 1930s sounds of this reporter’s band, Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers ,(on June 3) and a brand new R&B, soul and funk band, The Cracker Jacks, featuring the vocals of David Wills and Vicky Alb, the horn secton of Elliot Clarkson, Greg Farrugia and Garth Balint, and the powerhouse rhythm section of John McCreath, Ross Langbell, Jim Widdifield and “Tambelena” Butler (June 10).

On June 17 it’s the turn of keyboardist Billy White and the Rockettes, featuring vocalists Carol Mason and Roxane Brown, followed by guitarist/vocalist Jon Gale’s Gale Force Blues Band, which specializes in modern Chicago-style blues as well as classic rock and R&B.

Shows are at 8 p.m., and tickets for all shows are $20 each, available at the door, online at brownpapertickets.com, through the website, club240.ca, or by calling the legion box office at 604-535-1080 (proof of double vaccination required for admission).

Blue Frog concerts

Coming to White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios (1328 Johnston Rd.) on June 26 at 7 p.m. is Juno Award-winning folk singer and songwriter Old Man Luedecke.

For those unfamiliar with his music, that’s the recording and performing handle of Christopher Luedecke, of Chester, Nova Scotia, a two-time JUNO and multiple East Coast Music award-winner, and also a Polaris Prize nominee.

The Toronto-born Luedecke, who has had major appearances at Canadian, Australian and UK festivals and performed with the likes of Feist, Bahamas, Tim O’Brien and Rose Cousins, has built a following with his uncompromisingly unique music and is now firmly established in the top echelon of Canadian folk artists.

Since 2004, he has travelled the world playing festivals, theatres and clubs. He delights his audiences with a heart-felt command of the stage, inspired banjo picking and wry storytelling, which cuts to the heart of both everyday and extraordinary experiences.

Other artists appearing at Blue Frog in June include Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues Band (June 11 and 12, headlining the White Rock Jazz and Blues Festival); Alfie Zappacosta (June 22); piano wizards A & M Grands (June 23) and The Mavens (Lynn Miles, Susan Crowe and Shari Ulrich, June 30).

For tickets for both live in-studio and streamed performances, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

