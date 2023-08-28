Shakira to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden, Aug. 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards next month. Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

She will also perform on the VMA stage for the first time in 17 years.

The Colombian singer has won four VMAs across her career, starting with her win in the International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North) back in 2000.

This year, she is nominated for four awards: artist of the year, best collaboration (for “XQG,” with Karol G ) and two noms in the best Latin category — for the same Karol G collab, and for her solo single, “Acróstico.”

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. She leads with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12th.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Arts and EntertainmentAwardsEntertainmentMusic

