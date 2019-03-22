Characters in the “Seussical” show staged by Surreys’ FVGSS, A Musical Theatre Company.

THEATRE

‘Seussical’ musical staged by Surrey-based theatre company this spring

Evening and matinee shows planned at White Rock’s Playhouse

A Surrey-based theatre company is set to bring the musical Seussical to a local stage.

The Cat in the Hat-focused tale will be produced by FVGSS, A Musical Theatre Company for a spring run at White Rock’s Playhouse, starting April 25.

The play is based on the popular children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of the plot hinging on the author’s Horton Hears a Who. Written by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens with help from Eric Idle, the show debuted on Broadway in November of 2000.

Locally, the FVGSS creative team includes director Brad Dewar, artistic director Mike Balser, music director Tim Tucker, producer Chantelle Dewar and choreographers Tamara Jaune and Elisabeth Lay.

“The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many ‘thinks,’” says a show post on fvgss.org.

“Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.”

Evening and matinee seats are available for Seussical, which closes May 5. A regular ticket for the show is $20, student/senior seats are priced at $17 and group tickets (10 or more people) can be purchased for $15. All tickets for the April 25 preview night are $9. For details, visit fvgss.org or call 604-536-7573.

