Yvonne Adalian is among four actors in the play “View From a Window,” to be staged at Surrey’s Centre Stage theatre on Thursday, Oct. 10, starting at 2 p.m. (submitted photo)

THEATRE

Seniors share stories for ‘View From a Window’ play, in Surrey on mini tour

‘It’s for seniors and also everyone who hopes to be a senior,’ producer Marnie Perrin says

A good chunk of Marnie Perrin’s year is spent creating a festival for children in Surrey, but her latest project has her focusing on the other end of the age spectrum.

She is the creator and producer of View From a Window, a play that “seeks to connect the generations through an exploration of the myths, realities and joys of growing older.”

The touring show, staged in Surrey on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 10, is the latest phase of a multi-year Seniors Create Project, which collected stories from seniors about life in today’s go-go, youth-centric world.

“When I was a theatre grad,” Perrin explained, “I did a show with seniors that toured elder-care facilities and I fell in love with seniors, their wisdom, and promised to do a show involving seniors in the future, and the timing for that was right, for me.”

In her “other” life, Perrin is the artistic director of Surrey International Children’s Festival.

At its heart, View From a Window asks if we are ignoring the seniors of our society, said Perrin, who in 2016 began collecting stories from seniors – including one 104 years of age – on audio tape to create a script, with the help of Natasha Nadir and Gina Stockdale.

“The learning I’ve gained, I’m so proud be part of this project,” said Perrin.

“This is scripted, not storytelling, and each of the characters has a very full narrative with beginning, middle and end,” she added.

On a “mini tour” of Metro Vancouver this month, Stockdale will act alongside Bernard Cuffling, Yvonne Adalian and Tom Pickett, in a one-act play for audiences of all ages.

Following project-launch performances last year, Perrin said “the biggest feedback we got was that younger people need to see this play,” and a tour was organized.

“It’s for seniors and also everyone who hopes to be a senior, age 16 and up,” she said. “It’s a snippet of life lived as seniors right now. Seniors appreciate it because they get their stories told in an honest way, and there are lots of nodding of heads in the audience. But it’s also for younger audiences, to get that perspective. My hope is people take their family members to see this.”

The show’s current tour includes an Oct. 10 date at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre, starting at 2 p.m. Show tickets range from $17 to $22 via tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

Tour and other show details are posted to seniorscreate.wordpress.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP warn of robberies linked to online app LetGo

Police say they’re investigating four robberies

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers fall to Kelowna Owls

Panthers lose close game as time expires in BC AAA high school football action

Seniors share stories for ‘View From a Window’ play, in Surrey on mini tour

‘It’s for seniors and also everyone who hopes to be a senior,’ producer Marnie Perrin says

Burnt vehicle in Burnaby believed to be connected to Surrey’s latest shooting

Investigators appealing for information and video footage from both scenes

Delta residents get first look at MP hopefuls

The Delta Residents Association held its all-candidates meeting on Saturday, Sept. 28

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

Disability rights organization ‘distressed’ about medically assisted death at Chilliwack hospital

Family of Alan Nichols said he had a disability and suffered from a mental illness

Fraser Valley sees 50 calls for bear conflicts in September

Bear attractant audits are coming for Chilliwack area to cut down on conflicts, according to COs

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Girl, 17, dies after rollover crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Police say vehicle appears to have hydroplaned in collision early Saturday morning

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Most Read