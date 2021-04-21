New functional and decorative work by members of the Semiahmoo Potters Society can be seen online April 23-29 at semiahmoopotters.com (File photo)

Semiahmoo Potters’ sale goes online to observe pandemic protocols

Spring ceramics tradition continues in virtual form

The Semiahmoo Potters Society isn’t letting the pandemic shatter the group’s tradition of an annual spring/Mother’s Day sale.

A range of functional and decorative work by society members – including plenty of ideas for Mother’s Day gifts – can be viewed online in the group’s new show and sale, April 23-29, through the society’s website.

“Though COVID-19 restrictions prevent us from safely displaying our pottery at a local gallery, our seven-day online spring sale will allow supporters to view and buy pieces virtually,” noted society publicist Diane Petersen.

Each sale item is illustrated with a photo, and the listing includes price and a short description of dimensions, she added.

“We have a wide variety of ceramic forms and prices suitable for Mother’s Day gifts – and other occasions – plus links to help shoppers connect with individual potters.”

In addition to the current show, shoppers can view members’ pottery on the society website gallery and Instagram pages, Petersen said.

“Many individual potters featured on the website’s artists’ pages have contact information enabling you to connect with them directly,” she said.

“Potters may use email, Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, Etsy or Square to show and sell their ceramic art.”

Originally founded in 1994 by a group of 11 local potters who had taken classes through the White Rock Community Arts Council (now Semiahmoo Arts), the society has now grown to 37 members.

But the organization’s goal to provide studio space for experienced potters to develop their craft and share ideas remains unchanged, although currently limited by COVID-19 restrictions.

To buy a piece or contact a potter, further inquiries can be emailed to semiahmoopotters@gmail.com

For more information on the sale and the society, visit semihamoopotters.com


Most Read