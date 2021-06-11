Doris Anderson’s digital triptych Aberration, which she is marketing as an NFT.

Semiahmoo Peninsula abstract painter dives into NFT market

Works sold as one-of-a-kind digital files

Peninsula-based abstract painter Doris Anderson is diving into the new world of digital crypto collectibles.

In her new work Aberration – Limited Edition 1 she has taken an original acrylic triptych, Infinite – Flow – Manifestation, and digitized it into three high-resolution ‘non-fungible tokens’ (NFTs).

Sold online through the same block chain market utilized by crypto currencies, NFTs – which are, essentially, one-of-a-kind digital files available for purchase by collectors – have been heralded as the latest development in collecting fine art.

“I’m a legacy canvas painter who loves to experiment and take risk, and NFT seems to be a natural outlet for my curiosity,” Anderson said.

“I’ve displayed in galleries and shows around the world, but by far, NFT is the most exciting adventure I’ve ever travelled.”

Utilizing the digital framework and technology of the Scarcity Obscura website (scarcityobscura.com), Anderson has also developed a new persona for her digital work – “Dz Scarcity.”

Actual scarcity of works, of course, has been for centuries, a driver of collectibility – and prices – in fine art, but Anderson explained that, in the virtual world of 2021, she is taking the concept several stages further to enhance the value of Aberration – Limited Edition 1.

Not only has her original triptych of acrylic abstracts been digitally scanned and altered with the addition of the three words ‘infinite’, ‘flow’ and ‘manifestation’, but the originals will ultimately disappear, she noted.

“The paintings eventually will be painted over completely,” she said.

“Similar to the (practice of the) old masters, who often painted over their canvases, this assures the collector authenticity, originality and scarcity.”

The old masters did it as a matter of practicality without knowing the historical impact on the art market, she added.

“Either they didn’t like what they painted and ended up adding layer upon layer, or they just needed another canvas for fresh work, she said.

“My throwback to the masters is that I paint over my acrylic canvases, and obscure them forever.”

“It’s a new twist on an old glitch,” she said.

Anderson’s new digital artwork can be viewed at OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/dz-scarcity, which she describes as “is the largest NFT marketplace for crypto collectibles.”

For more information on Anderson’s paintings, and her NFT works, visit dorizartist.com


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Most Read