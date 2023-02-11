Erin Kim received the first ‘Dr. David Proznick Music Bursary’ on Feb. 6, 2023. The award honours the former choir director and well-known former head of the Semiahmoo Secondary jazz program. (Contributed photo)

Erin Kim received the first ‘Dr. David Proznick Music Bursary’ on Feb. 6, 2023. The award honours the former choir director and well-known former head of the Semiahmoo Secondary jazz program. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Music Society, White Rock Singers present first ‘Dr. David Proznick Music Bursary’

Erin Kim selected for ‘demonstrated passion for music’

An inaugural bursary honouring the former longtime head of Semiahmoo Secondary’s jazz program was presented this week.

Erin Kim received the first Dr. David Proznick Music Bursary – a $1,740 award – at the South Surrey high school Monday (Feb. 6) evening.

White Rock Singers organizer Winston Conyers said the bursary funds were raised at the choir’s 2022 Christmas recital, held Dec. 4, and matched by the Rotary Club of White Rock. Proznick, he said, was lead director of the choir for many years, but stepped down in March 2020 due to health issues.

READ MORE: Music mentor recognized by Kwantlen Polytechnic

“Our choir always donates the money from our recital and we wanted to honour Dave, also known as ‘The Proz’ and ‘Dr Dave,’” said Conyers, who is also a Rotarian.

Conyers said the funds were donated to Semiahmoo Music Society, whose board members chose Kim as the bursary’s first recipient based on her demonstrated passion for music.

The Alzheimer Society also benefited from recital proceeds, with a donation of $870.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
