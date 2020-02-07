See the world through a child’s eyes at Surrey Art Gallery

“King of the Animals” (graphite on paper) by Sanjana Sidhu, a student at Chimney Hill Elementary in Surrey.

“Art by Surrey Elementary School Students” will be shown at Surrey Art Gallery over the next three months, from Feb. 8 until May 10.

The exhibit showcases “the enormous variety and depth of art education at School District 36,” according to an event advisory from operators of the gallery.

Participating artists range from grades one through seven.

“Artworks on display highlight a wealth of subjects, both personal and universal,” the advisory says. “The exhibition provides visitors with a colourful glimpse into the topics many of today’s children find most interesting and inspiring – fantastical creatures, popular musicians, flowers and landscapes, as well as the challenges of social media.”

Admission is free to see the exhibit, at 13750 88th Ave., at Bear Creek Park in Surrey.

Rhys Edwards, the gallery’s assistant curator, said the art show demonstrates one of the most critical roles of art education today: to develop the ability to relate to society and the world at large through creative self-expression.

“Although we have been working with the Surrey School District for many years, I never fail to be surprised by the thoughtfulness and talent of our community’s young artists,” Edwards said. “These drawings and paintings remind us that children have a great deal to say about our world, and what they have to say is both eloquent and profoundly relevant to the moment in which we are living.”

Since 1983, Surrey Art Gallery has annually showcased art created by Surrey school students.

At the Bear Creek Park gallery, the “Art by Surrey Elementary School Students” is among several exhibits this winter/spring, including feature exhibits “Susan Point: Spindle Whorl” and “Don Li-Leger: Counting the Steps of the Sun.”

Meantime, in Cloverdale, Surrey high school artists have their work showcased at the Museum of Surrey until Feb. 18, at 17710 56A Ave. Close to 50 students from 12 Surrey secondary schools contributed their works to a new show called the “Secondary Visual Arts Exhibition.”



“Une ville d’aquarelle” (watercolour pencil and sharpie on paper) by Claire Bradley, a student at Ecole Laronde Elementary.