Second Surrey show for Danny Bhoy as comedy fills Bell theatre’s calendar

Red Green to bring ‘This Could Be It’ tour to the theatre on Oct. 1, among other shows staged there

An “incredible demand” for tickets has helped create a second show in Surrey for Danny Bhoy.

The Scottish comedian brings his “Age of Fools” tour to Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 8, with shows at 8 and 5 p.m. The second show time was announced this week by event presenter Just For Laughs, with tickets ($45.50) on sale starting Friday (Sept. 27) at 10 a.m., at ticketmaster.ca.

“Don’t miss your chance to see this internationally-renowned and critically-acclaimed comic with his unique brand of observational storytelling as he explores life in a new era,” the company said in a release.

Bhoy has twice performed at Surrey’s Bell theatre, first in 2014 and again in 2016.

Also set to return to Surrey is Red Green, whose “This Could Be It” tour stops at the Bell on Tuesday, Oct. 1 for a 7 p.m. show. As the bumbling handyman, Steve Smith last appeared at the Sullivan-area theatre in September of 2016, on an “I’m Not Old, I’m Ripe” tour. Tickets for his Oct. 1 date ($67.50) can be purchased by calling 604-507-6355, or visit bellperformingartscentre.sd36.bc.ca.

Also coming to the Bell is Sugar Sammy, the Montreal-raised comedian who hosted a Just For Laughs show the venue in the fall of 2017. This time around, he headlines on Saturday, Oct. 5, with tickets priced from $39.99 to $54.99, plus taxes and service charges, at the Bell box office.

• RELATED STORY: Rick Mercer to headline comedy show in Surrey this fall.

Rick Mercer is also set to travel to Surrey to tell jokes on a national tour promoted by Just For Laughs. The “Comedy Night in Canada” show will feature Mercer along with Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni and Ali Hassan at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets are $60.50 each, plus facility and service charges, via ticketmaster.ca.

Also staged at the Bell this fall is O Christmas Tea, a British comedy presented by James & Jamesy. The “wonderfully outrageous show” is described on the Bell’s website: “When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat. Redefining immersive theatre, these masters of physical comedy — with over 20 comedy awards to their name — sweep the audience out to sea in a jolly aquatic escapade brimming with whimsy, action, and ingenuity in a celebration of friendship at Christmas.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter