Second-round of Latin dancing event at the White Rock Pier set for August weekend

Latin dancing at the pier was a success the first time around, the organizers gearing up for the second dose on August 6 (Markus Kislig Contributed photo)Latin dancing at the pier was a success the first time around, the organizers gearing up for the second dose on August 6 (Markus Kislig Contributed photo)
After a “great success” that brought hundreds to the dance-floor the first time around, Latin dancing will resume on the White Rock pier the first weekend of August, as part of a community-building initiative.

Lover of dance, Nora Hutt started the Dancing at the Pier event in 2019 as a way to share her passion and get residents involved in the fun.

After having to pause the event after its first run due to COVID, Hutt was excited to bring it back to the city, this time in partnership with their sponsor, UNITI, an organization that supports those living with disabilities in leading fulfilling lives through inclusion and social change.

Dancing at the Pier is intended to provide “fun, free, community-building dance events, for people of all ages and abilities,” said Catherine Ferguson, UNITI board member.

“Our hope is that we will inspire people to come out and be active, whatever your abilities are, and enjoy the night.”

Dancing at the Pier is also an opportunity for residents to donate to the recreation and leisure programs at Semiahmoo house, including yoga and social drop-ins. It one of three societies affiliated with UNITI.

“This is a good way to take your mind off all the troubles in the world for a couple of hours,” Ferguson said.

Latin Dancing at the Pier will return Saturday, Aug. 6 at Memorial Park Plaza, 15300 Marine Dr. from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

