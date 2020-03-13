‘Screwball Comedy’ show still a go in Surrey tonight and Saturday

‘Plenty of space in the theatre for people to sit away from others if they wish,’ play director says

Michael Charrois, Keara Barnes, Ian Harmon and Toni Reimer in Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s current production of Norm Foster’s “Screwball Comedy,” at Surrey Arts Centre on March 13-14 as part of a regional tour. (submitted photo)

For Royal Canadian Theatre Company, the show must go on.

Despite COVID-19 virus concerns, the company will stage its production of Screwball Comedy as scheduled, tonight (Friday) and Saturday (March 14), at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage.

Ellie King, managing artistic director, gave the Now-Leader an update Friday morning, some 14 hours after the City of Surrey announced Thursday evening that city-planned events that host more than 250 people will be cancelled until further notice, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Stated King: “The Royal Canadian Theatre Company prizes its patrons, volunteers and creative people beyond gold, and are taking all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid 19, but we would like everyone to know that Surrey Arts Centre seats 402 people, and with the restriction to 250 people now mandated for any public gathering, there is plenty of space in the theatre for people to sit away from others if they wish.

”Screwball Comedy is a fun, lighthearted spoof – the perfect antidote to anxiety and worry,” King added. “We’re not doctors, but we recommend it as the perfect prescription to lift spirits and boost morale!”

Thursday’s move by the city “will impact many people,” Mayor Doug McCallum stated, “but this decision has been made in the best interests of those who live, work, or visit Surrey. I want to assure you that City staff will be continually assessing the situation and will take appropriate measures when the risk level change. We are in extraordinary times and I strongly encourage everyone to do their part to mitigate the risk of exposure or transmission of the Coronavirus.”

