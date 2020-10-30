Scary stories for Halloween in ‘The Flame’ on Surrey’s Digital Stage

In celebration of Halloween, Surrey’s Digital Stage will light up tonight (Friday, Oct. 30) with a “scary stories edition” of The Flame.

The online show includes stories from a half-dozen storytellers hosted by Mom’s the Word favourite Deborah Williams, co-creator of The Flame event.

“Well known in the Vancouver storytelling community for being a sizzling storytelling series, The Flame features personal, true stories shared with a live audience,” says an event advisory posted to surrey.ca.

Tonight’s online premiere can be watched on Surrey Civic Theatres’ Youtube channel.

The featured storytellers and their tales are Sarvin Esmaeili (“shares a scary story about her Dad”), Mike Funergy (“will delight audiences with a spooky poem”), Alison Moore (“spins a yarn about her daughter’s encounter with a ghost”), Michelle Poirier Brown (“divulges adventures of living in a castle”), Munish Sharma (“recalls a saga of free candy”) and Marylee Stephenson (“takes a stroll down Halloween memory lane”).

Last June, Williams won the Gordon Armstrong Playwright’s Rent Award for co-founding and co-ordinating The Flame.

Following the online show, there will be an after-party Q&A where audience members can chat with Williams and some of the storytellers.

The broadcast comes with a warning: “At 29 minutes there is a flashing screen for about 45 seconds and may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.”

