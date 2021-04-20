Sasquatch Days typically takes place in May but has been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The Sts’ailes First Nation recently announced this year’s cancelation. (Photo/Tourism Harrison)

Sasquatch Days typically takes place in May but has been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The Sts’ailes First Nation recently announced this year’s cancelation. (Photo/Tourism Harrison)

Sasquatch Days in Harrison canceled due to COVID-19

Second year in a row the pandemic canceled this event

Sasquatch Days has been cancelled for 2021, says a recent announcement from the Sts’ailes First Nation.

“We want to inform you that we are following the rules and guidelines set out by the Interim COVID law, the Provincial Health orders,” the announcement reads. “We regretfully have to cancel Sasquatch Days for the 2021 year.”

Since 1938, Sasquatch Days has been a two-day celebration in spring, an intercultural celebration featuring canoe races, medicine walks, and all things Sasquatch.

Sasquatch Days was canceled last year as well due to the pandemic.

