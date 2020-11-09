Santa Claus is coming to Town Centre in Surrey for ‘socially distanced’ visits

Santa reads a special book at Guildford Town Centre. (file photo)

Santa Claus is coming to town – Guildford Town Centre, that is.

Reservation-only visits with the man in red will take place at the mall this holiday season, starting Nov. 24, with bookings open today (Monday, Nov. 9) for the “magical open-air socially distanced” visits.

Details about the “Holidays at Guildford Town Centre” promotion are online at guildfordtowncentre.com.

Other holiday activities there include a professional family mini-portrait session, “perfect for this year’s holiday card,” says Kyla Way, marketing director. Reservations are also required.

Proceeds from both photos with Santa and the mini-portrait session will go to support Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society.

“We want to remind everyone that visits could be cancelled at any moment, reflecting the pandemic situation,” Way told the Now-Leader.

As of Oct. 27, face masks or coverings are mandatory when visiting the shopping centre.

For photos with Santa, a maximum six people are allowed per session, and all attendees should be from the same household. The $25 reservation fee, plus tax, will be applied toward the purchase of a Santa photo package at the appointment.

“Santa’s Winter Wonderland” will be located at Entrance 2 of the Ivanhoé Cambridge-owned shopping centre, off 152nd Street.

For the holidays, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, mall operating hours are extended to Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meantime, this year’s Toy Mountain charity drive at Guildford Town Centre will not involve a mountain of toys.

Instead, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, shoppers can add on a donation to a gift-card purchase and mall operators will match the donation, up to $5,000.

“Guildford Town Centre has been a proud supporter of CTV’s Toy Mountain for the past 7 years,” says a website post. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to build a mountain of toys this year. We’ll miss seeing you at the centre with your toys, but we hope to count on your continued support.… We look forward to continuing to help bring smiles to families faces in need this holiday season.”

Elsewhere in Surrey, the annual Gingerbread Village contest/event hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA will take place at Central City Shopping Centre from Dec. 5 to 13.

“We would like to invite all schools, business, non-profit organizations, community services, sports teams, families and all other individuals in the community to build a gingerbread creation representing what they would like to see in their Gingerbread Village,” event planners say. “Our panel of judges will be awarding over $10,000 in cash prizes to the best gingerbread creations. We will also once again be awarding a ‘People’s Choice Award’ which this year will be $1,000.”

Creations are sought for the contest via a form found at downtownsurreybia.com. The no-fee entry deadline is Nov. 20. Email adrienne@downtownsurrybia.com with questions, or call 604-580-2321.


