Cyprus Avenue is among bands scheduled to perform at the Same Sun Summer Jam on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Photo: facebook.com/cyprusavenue.ca)

MUSIC

‘Same Sun Summer Jam’ at Surrey backyard in another by-donation concert

Port Kells-area property to host fourth annual gathering on Saturday, Aug. 17

Organizers of a backyard music festival in Surrey will set up for another year on Saturday (Aug. 17), with more attendees expected than ever.

The fourth annual Same Sun Summer Jam will feature performances by several local bands, food from the Memphis Mike’s truck “and everyone under the Sun who enjoys great music, handmade crafts, cold beer and great BBQ.”

Entry is by donation, with collected funds split among musicians who have agreed to perform “on spec,” said Rebecca Hildebrand, who describes herself as the event’s “primary dreamer.”

“Our goal is to let everyone know they are valuable, so on that note, entry is always by donation. We want anyone to be able to afford it,” Hildebrand told the Now-Leader.

“For all the other costs of the festival, we qualified for a small Neighbourhood Grant this year, but the rest comes out of our own pockets. We welcome donations from anyone who wants to promote our message of ‘We are all under the same sun.’”

The family-friendly Jam, which “rounds up all the neighbours, far and wide, to support local talent,” is held on property at 8964 184th St., in the Port Kells area, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Hildebrand said a “sharp increase in attendance” is expected at the event this year, following some promo and advertising on the Country 107.1 radio station with the help of Cummins Real Estate Group, an event sponsor.

“Last year, even in the rain, we had just under 200 (attendees), so we are hoping for a great turnout” this time around, she said.

Event details, along with video and photos from previous Same Sun Summer Jams, are posted at facebook.com/samesunsummerjam.

The bands this year include Mark Hildebrand & the Recollectors, Richard Cummins & Band, Chelsea Charlton, Cyprus Avenue (tribute to Van Morrison), Russ Rosen, Johnny & The Rose, Mackenzie Kuettel and Brander Raven.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Same Sun Summer Jam’ brings six bands to a Surrey backyard, from 2017.

“Our charity of choice is Opportunity International, which provides micro loans to women entrepreneurs in impoverished situations,” Hildebrand explained.

“Dead Frog Brewery has provided beer at a discount, Memphis Mike’s BBQ food truck is back for a second year, and Grandma Zena’s homemade jam is for sale as always.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Summer Cool Down(town) event coming to Surrey’s Holland Park

Just Posted

KPU reports $22-million surplus

Announcement comes after cuts to Langley-based music program

Surrey’s F.U.B.A.R. golf fundraiser grants Disney World wish for girl battling leukemia

Annual charity tournament set for Aug. 25 at Guildford course

PHOTOS: Late champion honoured at Tsawwassen Bathtub Race

Race organizers named the cup after 2018 co-winner Chris Glenn, who passed away on Jan. 11 of cancer

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl caught on video in Surrey

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Man hurt in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP say officers found a man with an ‘apparent head injury’ in Whalley

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Sister mourns brother who died in police shooting in Maple Ridge

Yin Yin Din says her brother was a kind man

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

TRAVEL: Chaplin’s World a tribute to legendary actor’s perserverance and ingenuity

Charlie Chaplin remembered at Manoir de Ban, his Switzerland home

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Most Read