Ryder Wright in saddle bronc at the Cloverdale Invitational Rodeo in Cloverdale, British Columbia, on May 20, 2018. (Ryan McLeod)

Saddle up: Cloverdale Rodeo returns this May long weekend

The 73rd annual rodeo, 131st annual country fair return to Cloverdale Fairgrounds this May

Dust off your cowboy boots, Surrey. The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is coming back to town.

The action-packed, four-day event returns this year on May long weekend, from May 17 t0 20.

Infamous for its quality roughstock and its large purse, the Cloverdale Rodeo only invites the best athletes in the world. This year, a roster of 96 contestants will compete in saddle bronc riding, bare-back riding, bull riding, and barrel racing.

The Friday, Saturday and Sunday rodeo performances include two and a half hours of entertainment, including contestants competing in all four events, a performance from country music recording artist Jada McKenzie Moore, Mutton Bustin’ and a rodeo clown act. The Monday performance will feature the finals, where the winners of each event will be decided.

If you’d like to take in the fireworks display, which happens one night only, be sure to go to opening night on Friday, May 17.

Meanwhile, organizers are promising more family-friendly entertainment for the country fair than ever before — a tall promise, seeing as the fair has been running for more than 130 years.

Whether you want to check out a midway of games and rides, meet animals in the Agri Zone, enjoy the lumberjack show, listen to B.C.’s best country music artists or eat the “best ribs in town” at Rib Fest, this fair has something for everyone.

Kids can also drive through a construction-themed course in go-karts, and train to be a cowboy or cowgirl in the Kids Zone.

The World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboard Championships will once again be hosted on the fairgrounds during the long weekend. The world’s top pro and amateur skateboarders will be in town, competing for a $10,000 grand prize. Athletes come from as far away as Japan, Australia and Germany to showcase the best tricks and routines, in a performance that organizers say is “sure to leave spectators awestruck.”

If you’re looking for the best in country music, Juno award-winning band The Washboard Union will be headlining the world-famous Longhorn Saloon on Sunday night, with performances beginning at 9:30 p.m. For a full talent schedule, click here.

Admission for the country fair is $10, and kids 12 and under are free. If you pre-purchase tickets at select stores, you can save on both admission and ride passes. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.


