Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a Netflix series based on a horror graphic novel series of the same name. It is filming in locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including downtown Cloverdale. (@sabrinanetflix/Instagram)

Sabrina Netflix series back for another late night shoot in Cloverdale

Filming scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and run until 3 a.m. Friday

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back in downtown Cloverdale for another late night filming session.

Crew will be on site at “Cerberus Books,” the store at 5657 176 Street that the production has leased for the year in downtown Cloverdale, all Thursday until 9 p.m. to prepare the location for filming.

That preparation includes taking down Cloverdale’s famous hanging baskets, replacing “Cloverdale” street signs with “Greendale” signs, and dressing up storefronts to get ready for their close ups.

(Above: Ross Lynch plays Harvey Kinkle in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a Netflix series filming in Cloverdale.)

Filming is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and run until 3 a.m. Friday morning. Both interior and exterior dialogue scenes are scheduled, and background performers and picture vehicles will be seen driving down 176 Street near the 56A Avenue intersection.

RCMP will be on site to direct traffic during filming, as there will be brief delays while film is rolling.

Atmospheric smoke will be used during filming. Parking in the immediate area will be limited.

Crew will pack up essential equipment from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday morning, and then return to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday to restore and clean the location.

