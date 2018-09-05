Sabrina makes ‘chilling’ return to downtown Cloverdale

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series is back filming in downtown Cloverdale tonight, and filming will continue late into the night and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Netflix series, based on a horror comic book series of the same name, has made its chilling return to set — making temporary changes to the area around 176 Street and 56A Avenue to truly set the scene. Cloverdale’s famous hanging baskets have been taken down temporarily, leaves were brought in and scattered on sidewalks, and storefronts have transformed.

Crew arrived on Wednesday morning to set up for the filming, which is planned to run from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Crew of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are setting up for a night shoot in downtown #Cloverdale. pic.twitter.com/mfLA9dRRZ1 — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) September 5, 2018

Filming will be centred around “Cerberus Books,” a store the production company has leased at 5657 176 Street in downtown Cloverdale. Interior and exterior dialogue scenes are planned for the late night shoot, and background performers and picture vehicles will be seen driving along 176 Street at the 56A Avenue intersection.

RCMP will be on site to direct traffic, as pedestrians and vehicles will experience brief delays during filming.

There will be a lighting lift in the 5600 block of 176 Street and the 17600 block of 57 Avenue for the night scenes, as well as smaller lighting rigs set up closer to the actors. The area will appear brighter than usual throughout filming, and atmospheric smoke will be used.

There will also be limited parking in the area for the duration of the shoot.

Equipment will be packed up early Thursday morning, and crews will return to restore the location from “Greendale” back to “Cloverdale.”



