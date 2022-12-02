Royal City Youth Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Surrey Arts Centre for afternoon shows

Since its debut in 1892, Tchaikovsky’s ballet has become a Christmastime tradition

After a two-year absence, Royal City Youth Ballet is coming back to Surrey with “The Nutcracker” on the company’s annual tour of the Lower Mainland.

Four afternoon show times are booked at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on the weekend of Dec. 10-11, daily at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 on the website tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566.

Since 1989, the New Westminster-based Royal City has aimed to bridge the gap between dance schools and professional companies.

Their annual “Nutcracker” showcases a cast of close to 100 dancers under the direction of Camilia Fishwick-Kellogg, with 2022 tour stops in Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford and Duncan.

Royal City’s YouTube channel features video highlights of the 2016 tour, and the company’s Facebook page has some photos of performances in Abbotsford last month.

A preview of this year’s “Nutcracker” was performed by Royal City dancers at last month’s Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market, Nov. 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Meantime, Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” will be staged at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre from Dec. 9-11. Tickets start at $25 on balletbc.com.

Danced to a beautiful score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the “Nutcracker” story follows the adventures of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle an evil Mouse King and visit the enchanted world of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Since its debut in 1892, the ballet has become a Christmastime tradition.



