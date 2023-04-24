‘Royal Cheers’ to go on display at the Museum of Surrey

Isabel McCurdy’s artwork “Royal Cheers” will be on display at the Museum of Surrey May 2 - 7. (Image submitted: Museum of Surrey)

A “Royal Cheers” is coming to the Museum of Surrey and it’ll be just in time for the coronation of King Charles III.

Local artist Isabel McCurdy created the artwork “Royal Cheers” and it’s being showcased to celebrate the upcoming May 6 coronation. (Museum-goers may get an early peek at the artwork April 28 as it’s scheduled to be put on display that day, four days ahead of the official opening.)

McCurdy said she’s looking forward to seeing her art up at the museum and called the pending coronation a “once-in-a-lifetime” event.

She was inspired to create the piece after being presented with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pin in 2022 when she “(engaged) rail passengers cheering Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign at Surrey’s Heritage Railway.”

SEE ALSO: New exhibit celebrates the history of the Surrey Little Theatre

SEE ALSO: Museum of Surrey launches virtual tour for new Heritage Rail exhibit

McCurdy said her artwork is a dual tribute, “one for Her Late Majesty, one for His Majesty.”

She added the mixed-media creation is an interactive chant for all ages. The piece consists of six boxes with the words “HIP HIP HOO RAY” adorning four of them.

“People will look at the display and say the cheer too.”

She said she’s both humbled and honoured that so many people behind the scenes helped her create the artwork.

“Everything feels surreal as my artwork was fluid in its creation.”

“Royal Cheers” will be on display in the Museum of Surrey’s atrium from May 2 – 7.

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. The King will arrive at the Abbey after a short procession (about 2 kilometres) from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall, through Admiralty Arch, along Whitehall, past Westminster, and finally through Parliament Square. More than 6,000 military personnel are scheduled to take part in the ceremonies.

Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8, 2022, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtMuseumMuseum of Surrey