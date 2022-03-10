Royal Canadian circus returning to Surrey with 2,700-seat ‘Big Top’ tent this summer

A touring circus will return to Surrey early this summer.

Royal Canadian International Circus dates for 2022 include Cloverdale Fairgrounds from June 23 to 26, with eight shows inside a 2,700-seat “Big Top” tent, and additional performances in Richmond the following week.

The Calgary-based company’s North American tour will go to 15 locations for 189 shows from May till October this year, according to info posted on royalcanadiancircus.ca, where tickets can be purchased starting March 15.

The circus performers will include “Daredevil extraordinaire” Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado, the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team from “America’s Got Talent,” a Globe of Destiny motorcycle attraction, laser show, a comical “Human Slinky,” the TZ Ladies of the Air and more.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO, FROM 2020)

Royal Canadian International Circus is managed by the Zerbini and Bauer families. Ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer is a ninth-generation circus veteran who has performed annually in Surrey in recent years, including shows in 2018 and 2019 at Guildford Town Centre, and Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2017.

The 2020 circus tour was to return to Cloverdale in June of that year, but those shows were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to get back in the ring and provide to our fans what they are yearning to see – a spectacular show,” Bauer stated in a news release. “If past attendance numbers say anything, it’s that Canadian’s love the traditional circus with world-class acts that provide families with a unique opportunity to show their children something new and exciting in a safe enviroment.”



Arts and Entertainment