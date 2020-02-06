The Rolling Stones in promo video for the band’s “No Filter” tour.

MUSIC

Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring

Rock band’s ‘No Filter’ tour dates of Canada and the U.S. were announced Thursday

It’s official: The Rolling Stones are headed for Vancouver this spring.

The rock ‘n’ roll icons will play BC Place Stadium on May 12, the second date of their “No Filter” tour of the U.S. and Canada. The tour opens May 8 in San Diego and ends July 9 in Atlanta.

“It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour!” the band tweeted on Thursday morning (Feb. 6).

“There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access. Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14.”

No word yet about concert ticket prices.

Video posted to rollingstones.com/tour shows Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood talking about the tour.

At the link to register for ticket presales, those who enter details by 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11 will receive a pre-sale code allowing early access to tickets for the tour.

“Pre-sale codes will be sent out from 11am EST Tuesday February 11th to the email address provided in the form below,” the website says. “Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am local time Wednesday February 12th and the pre-sale window closes at 10pm local time on Thursday February 13th.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

Just Posted

Langley and Surrey boxers set to battle at Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Show in Cloverdale

Amateur fight night returns to the Cloverdale Legion for eighth annual event

UPDATED: South Surrey crash scene cleared

32 Avenue reopened westbound at 176 Street

Salmon escape after hatchery after South Surrey river floods

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club uncertain how many fish got free

Volunteers needed for 2020 homeless count in Surrey, White Rock, Delta

Surveys planned for evening of March 3, throughout the day on March 4

Sheen coats White Rock’s West Beach waters

City investigates substance seen emanating from Oxford Street outflow pipe

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Wiggus talks were originally scheduled to run until Feb. 6

Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring

Rock band’s ‘No Filter’ tour dates of Canada and the U.S. were announced Thursday

FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium will headline the 2020 edition of the annual fest

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Most Read