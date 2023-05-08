Rodeo Lego exhibit to include replica of Fire Hall No. 8

Lego build to be showcased next to history of Surrey firefighters display

Patrick Peters built this Lego replica of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8. The replica will be showcased at the upcoming Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair as part of the Lego exhibit in the Buckaroo Barn (Cloverdale Rec. Centre). (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalebia)

An exhibit about Surrey Firefighters will be showcased on the Fairgrounds over Rodeo Weekend.

Paul Orazietti, executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, said he’s been working with Mike Starchuk’s office, the MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, to create an exhibit on the history of firefighters in the city.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Orazietti. “It will be a tribute to firefighters over the years.”

He said the firefighters exhibit will be adjacent to the ever-popular Lego exhibit in the “Buckaroo Barn” (the Cloverdale Rec. Centre). And the pairing makes sense. That’s because the Lego exhibit will have a replica of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8.

“There’s a whole lego area and the fire hall (part of the Lego exhibit) will be beside the firefighters exhibit.”

Rick Hugh, 1st vice-president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association, said Cloverdale resident Patrick Peters built the replica fire hall.

In previous years, Hugh said the Buckaroo Barn was called the “Kids Zone.”

The Lego display area will have many different Lego builds.

“The Fire Hall No. 8 build will be featured as part of the ‘Brick Corral’ (Lego area),” explained Hugh. “It will be a nice tie-in with the Jr. Firefighter Challenge attraction that will also be set up as part of the Buckaroo Barn.”

Hugh said the Jr. Firefighter Challenge offers kids from ages 4 to 12 to the chance to see what it’s like to be a firefighter.

For more info, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.



