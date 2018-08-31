Roaring `20s, flirty ‘30s coming to Club 240

Alexander Browne and his seven-piece band, The Boulevardiers, are back at Club 240 (Crescent Beach Legion) on Sept. 8. (Contributed photo)

Fans of the ‘Jazz Age’ atmosphere of the 1920s and early 1930s may want to head to the Crescent Beach legion Sept. 8 for a “time-travelling, live-performance treat.”

Alexander Browne and his seven-piece band, The Boulevardiers, are back at Club 240 for a dance party “guaranteed to transport listeners back the Art Deco era of flappers, vamps, mobsters, snappy roadsters and bootleg gin,” according to a news release this week.

Browne and his tuxedoed group – featured at Blue Frog Studios last November and at a Great Gatsby-themed dance at Club 240 in April – aim to present the toe-tapping tunes of the era exactly as they were played in the dance halls, hotel ballrooms and nightclubs of ‘way back when,’ the release notes.

But you don’t have to have been born back in the day to dress up, step out, cut a rug and enjoy the ride, said Browne, a longtime Peace Arch News reporter.

“Millennials are increasingly finding their way to this music due to its continuing presence on streaming services and on the soundtracks of movies and games,” he notes in the release.

“They’re not stopping to think whether this is the music of their grandparents or great-grandparents. It’s cool, it’s flirty, it’s frivolous, it’s eternally youthful – and it’s a heck of a lot of fun to bop around the dance floor to.”

The venue is located at 2643 128 St. and the music is to start at 8 p.m. Admission is $20.