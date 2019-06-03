Rick Mercer in a promo photo.

COMEDY

Rick Mercer to headline comedy show in Surrey this fall

Touring show will stop at Bell theatre with Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni and Ali Hassan

Rick Mercer is coming to Surrey to tell jokes on a national tour promoted by the Just For Laughs company.

The “Comedy Night in Canada” show will feature Mercer along with Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni and Ali Hassan at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Tickets are $60.50 each, plus facility and service charges, via the website ticketmaster.ca.

Mercer will play host on the tour, which includes show dates in Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria, with Surrey listed as the final stop.

Following the 15th and final season of the popular The Rick Mercer Report, Mercer will hit the road with some of the best comedians Canada has to offer, according to a press release about the tour.

Decker is the 2018 Juno Award winner for comedy album of the year, while DiGiovanni is a Gemini Award-winning comedian. Hassan, meantime, is a stand-up comic, actor and chef who has performed on stages across Canada, the U.S. and twice in the Middle East.

Mercer, one of Canada’s top political satirist, wrapped the 15th and final season of The Rick Mercer Report on April 10, 2018, with an hour-long special. At the Canadian Screen Awards ceremony in the spring of 2018, the series received the Academy Icon Award “for its ongoing contribution to the media industry within Canada and globally.”

Mercer began his career in comedy performing and writing in his hometown St John’s, Newfoundland, with a series of one-man stage shows. Mercer launched his television career in 1993 as one of the creators, performers and writers on the hit topical weekly show This Hour Has 22 Minutes. In 2001, his CBC Television special Talking To Americans became the highest-rated Canadian comedy special ever, with 2.7 million viewers. He is the author of four books, including Streeters, a collection of his televised rants.

More tour details are posted at hahaha.com/en/comedytour.

Tom Zillich

