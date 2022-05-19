FILE - A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Reports: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy in LA

People magazine, citing an unnamed source, said A$AP and Rihanna are home in Los Angeles

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn’t drama free.

The 33-year-old A$AP was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said.

People magazine, citing an unnamed source, said A$AP and Rihanna, 34, are home in Los Angeles with the baby, their first.

The two went public with their relationship in 2020.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with A$AP Rocky

Pop Music

Previous story
With sequel plans, Rob Reiner turns ‘Spinal Tap’ up to 11

Just Posted

The Clayton Heights senior boys’ rugby team has had a successful season in its first year back after a lengthy hiatus. (Photo submitted: Bruce Dayton)
Rugby returns to Clayton Heights Secondary after lengthy hiatus

High school kabaddi players with Panorama Ridge (in blue) and Khalsa School (red) in a match at Panorama Ridge Secondary in Surrey on Tuesday, May 17. The host Thunder won 46-24. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
PHOTOS: Kabaddi players raid and stop in Surrey as the sport takes root in local high schools

File photo
Surrey sees 7,868 more jobs compared to start of pandemic

A Semiahmoo Peninsula physician has added his voice to a campaign calling for more British Columbians to have access to an ongoing relationship with a family doctor. (File photo)
South Surrey doctor adds voice to campaign for better wages, working conditions