Regal concert crowns Early Music Vancouver season

Call it the crowning touch to the Early Music Vancouver’s current season.

Handel Coronation Anthems, at the Chan Centre at UBC this Sunday (April 14, 3 p.m.), will feature the Vancouver Cantata Singers (directed by South Surrey’s Paula Kremer), the Pacific Baroque Orchestra and four internationally-acclaimed soloists: soprano Danielle Sampson, mezzo soprano Vicki St. Pierre, tenor Ross Hauck and bass-baritone Sumner Thompson.

The concluding Chan Centre concert for the EMV season, it will also include announcement of details of the upcoming 50th anniversary season, celebrating the organization’s consistent dedication to music of the Renaissance, baroque and classical periods.

The music includes the four anthems written by Handel for the coronation of England’s King George II in 1727 – one of which has been used at every coronation since – and also the 1713 Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne, a section of which was highlighted in last year’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kremer has been director of the Vancouver Cantata Singers since 2013, but her own involvement as a member of the group started in 1994.

Originally founded in 1957, the VCS have established an unmatched reputation as one of Canada’s preeminent, award-winning choral ensembles – renowned for technical virtuosity, blend of voices and exceptionally high performance standards. The choir has also received Canada Council’s Healey Willan Grand Prize, most distinguished Canadian choral award, more times than any other group in the country.

Kremer continues to maintain that tradition with her noted musicality and attention to detail, in concerts in the Greater Vancouver area, regionally and internationally (and the ensemble recently made a very well-received appearance as part of the current White Rock Concerts season).

While the choir boasts a mastery of some 500 years of choral repertoire, it is not simply rooted in the past – under Kremer’s leadership it continues to commission new works from critically-acclaimed composers, which has led to successful and innovative collaborations with other artists, both on the regional and international level.

Originally formed in 1990, the Pacific Baroque Orchestra ascended to a new level of creativity after welcoming Alexander Weimann, internationally renowned as harpsichord soloist and chamber music partner, as music director in 2009. Now engaged in an intensive program of recording and touring, the orchestra will be making appearances this year in concerts all over North America.

The Chan Centre is at 6265 Crescent Rd., Vancouver.

For more details and tickets (from $18) visit early music.bc.ca or call 604-822-2697.



