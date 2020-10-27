Tyler Joe Miller. (submitted photo)

Tyler Joe Miller. (submitted photo)

MUSIC

Record-setting second hit song for Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller, who’s ‘stoked for what’s next’

I Would Be Over Me Too song follows Pillow Talkin’ up the country charts

The Year of the Pandemic continues to be a pretty good one for Tyler Joe Miller.

With “I Would Be Over Me Too,” the Surrey-based country musician has his second chart-topping hit for 2020, as a follow-up to “Pillow Talkin’”.

He’s the first Canadian independent country artist to reach #1 at radio with his first two singles, according to a Facebook post.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Miller posted. “‘I Would Be Over Me Too’ is #1 at Canadian Country Radio! That’s back to back number ones on my first two singles!

“I hear it’s a big deal, made a little history, and I won’t fully understand the weight of it, and that’s true. But I sure as hell can appreciate it and all the support we’ve gotten from the best of radio in Canada and the team I have behind me making this happen. Thanks y’all. Stoked for what’s next, time to party.”

(Story continues below video)

Miller, now a Cloverdale-area resident, went to school at Frank Hurt Secondary in Newton. While at church, he discovered a love of playing music.

• RELATED STORY, from May 2020: Humbled by hit song ‘Pillow Talkin,’ Surrey musician aims to build on humanitarian work.

Released in December, “Pillow Talkin’” was written by the Nashville-based trio of Kelly Archer, Blake Chaffin and Brett Tyler.

“Kelly and I were writing another song (“I Would Be Over Me Too”) in Nashville,” Miller told the Now-Leader earlier this year, “and after we finished writing that one, she said ‘Hey, I like your voice and your style, what you’re doing, and I think I have another one for you.’ So they pitched me ‘Pillow Talkin’ and it went from there.”

In early October, Miller was nominated for three B.C. Country Music Association awards, including Single of the Year (for “Pillow Talkin’”), Male Artist of the Year and SOCAN Songwriter of the Year (“I Would Be Over Me Too”).

In August, Miller was named among eight semifinalists in a SiriusXM Canada-backed contest to find “Canada’s next big country music star.” The third annual Top of the Country competition is done in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA).

The contest semifinalists will be featured during Country Music Week 2020, a virtual experience this fall. Later, three finalists will be chosen from a nationwide public vote, and a winner will be crowned at Country Music Week 2021, following a live show featuring the artists and a headliner.

The contest winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize, a SOCAN songwriting trip and more. More details are posted to siriusxm.ca/topcountry.

Miller is in the running along with Don Amero (Winnipeg, MB), Raquel Cole (Vernon, BC), Carolina East (South River, NL), Nate Hall (Toronto, ON), Kalsey Kulyk (Hudson Bay, SK), Brittany Kennell (Beaconsfield, QC) and Kelly Prescott (Almonte, ON).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site a few weeks before Christmas

Just Posted

Washington State Department of Agriculture workers, wearing protective suits and working vacuumed a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Nest of ‘murder hornets’ found near South Surrey

String of traps set up along border to capture Asian giant hornets

Loretta Hibbs (right), founder and president of Surrey-based City Dream Centre, with Kelly Voros (foreground), the organization's executive administrator. (submitted photo)
‘Pumpkin patch’ brought to Surrey inner-city schools where COVID cancelled field trips

Work done by volunteers with Surrey-based City Dream Centre

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

File photo
Hundreds of Canadian chambers support Surrey Board of Trade’s call for pension fix

Up to 12 million Canadian workers don’t have pension plans other than CPP

Tyler Joe Miller. (submitted photo)
Record-setting second hit song for Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller, who’s ‘stoked for what’s next’

I Would Be Over Me Too song follows Pillow Talkin’ up the country charts

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

It’s been eight years since Gordon Spencer (pictured), and cousin, ‘Lil’ Bruce Mayo, were gunned down in a home in Langley, and Spencer’s widow is hoping someone who knows something will step up (file)
Eight years on and still no answers in Langley double murder

Wife of victim makes public appeal for people with information to come forward

Langley resident Sean Nugent, who died in 2019 shortly he saved a swimmer from drowning, has been awarded a posthumous medal for bravery by the Royal Canadian Humane Association (Courtesy Nugent family)
Langley man who died after saving swimmer receives posthumous medal for bravery

Sean Nugent rescued woman from Hayward Lake near Mission in July of 2019

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

Most Read