Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann in a photo posted to the piano duo’s website, bergmannduo.com.

Rearranged Queen: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in Surrey for piano duo and string quartet

Bergmanns welcome Borealis ensemble for ‘Coffee Concerts’ launch at the arts centre

The launch of this season’s Coffee Concerts series at Surrey Arts Centre will feature a “four hands and four strings” performance of a classic Queen song.

The rock band’s epic “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be rearranged in a concert featuring series hosts Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann with Surrey-based Borealis String Quartet as guests.

“You’ll hear Eastern European folk-influenced music by composers such as Dvorak and Shostakovich plus Marcel’s exciting new arrangement for two pianists and string quartet of the (Queen song),” according to a post on the city’s website.

The concert is set for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 18, starting at 10 a.m. with a “social hour” featuring beverages and treats. The music begins at 11 a.m. in the Studio Theatre. Event tickets range from $26 to $33 on the tickets.surrey.ca website, or call 604-501-5566.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” showcase is among four Coffee Concerts this year.

The Bergmanns enjoy sharing stories and musical insights, and for most concerts they invite their artist friends to perform with them.

The “Concerto Invierno” on Dec. 6 will feature guitarist Daniel Bolsoy, followed on Feb. 21 by the Bergmanns’ “Songs of the Earth.” Later, for “A Broadway Cabaret” on April 11, the piano-playing pair hook up with vocalist Nadya Blanchette to interpret some memorable show tunes written by Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim.

Meanwhile, the Bergmann Duo’s new American Stories album of music features Marcel’s two-piano arrangements of West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein and other music by Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Egberto Gismonti and Astor Piazzolla.

Previous story
VIDEO: Local country musician has huge month

Just Posted

Suspect sought in May 5 shooting in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46

White Rock candidate launches empty house registry

Christian Lane to collect data of vacant houses in White Rock

Former Delta resident charged following North Delta Public Safety Building fire

Corey Mario Tavares, 30, is facing three arson-related counts in relation to the incident on Oct. 6

UPDATE: Johnston Road temporarily closed until Friday evening

Traffic will be blocked until 7 p.m., Friday

Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

This series highlights the challenges that undocumented construction workers face.

Ancient polar bears survived low ice periods on dead whales: study

Same study suggests bears aren’t likely to be able to rely on the same solution again

Canada needs to cut its emissions almost in half: UN

In order to stop catastrophic climate change Canada needs to cut emissions

Hundreds gather to honour fallen B.C. firefighter

West Kelowna Fire Captain Troy Russell died of brain cancer on Sept. 25

Chretien says rise of Trump marks end of the American empire

Jean Chretien unleashes his unflattering opinion of Trump in a new book

Thompson Rivers University to ban use of marijuana on campus

But Thompson Rivers University says alcohol and tobacco use will still be permitted in designated areas.

Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Soldiers of Odin members crashed West Henday nomination event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them

Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle

Coastal residents rushed to board up their homes and sandbag their properties against the fast-moving hurricane, which was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

Most Read