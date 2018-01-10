Local realtor team Monica Skrypnyk and Randy Friesen will return to the made-in-B.C. house hunting show Realty Reality to host an episode featuring Cloverdale homes.

‘Realty Reality’ show featuring Cloverdale homes to air next week

Cloverdale homes, businesses, heritage attractions to appear on CHEK TV on Jan. 20

An episode of Realty Reality featuring Cloverdale homes is set to air next week on CHEK TV.

The made-in-B.C. show features house hunters searching for their dream home in communities across the province, and showcases three unique homes in every half-hour episode.

Real estate duo Monica Skrypnk and Randy Friesen returned to host again this year, this time featuring the community of Cloverdale. They have filmed previous episodes in North Delta and South Surrey.

FOR MORE: Realty Reality show set to film episode in Cloverdale

When the Cloverdale Reporter spoke with the hosts in June last year ahead of filming, Skrypnk and Friesen said they knew they wanted to focus the episode on Cloverdale as soon as they were asked by the producers of the show.

Realty Reality, Saturday's on CHEK from CHEK on Vimeo.

“I think Cloverdale is something that needs to be on the map,” said Friesen.

The episode filmed in Cloverdale on June 3 and 4, and included shots of businesses along 176 Street and heritage attractions such as Surrey’s Heritage Rail. The episode follows Renata Vunak and Mike Crippen as they search for their new home in “newer neighbourhoods,” located near 59 Ave and 162 St, 68 Ave and 184 St, and 53 Ave and 188 St.

The show will air on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on CHEK TV.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

Just Posted

‘Realty Reality’ show featuring Cloverdale homes to air next week

Cloverdale homes, businesses, heritage attractions to appear on CHEK TV on Jan. 20

Surrey’s Project Grinch lands 19 arrests

Thieves were targeted over 20 days in December

Twenty-eight Surrey garages broken into during December

Unseasonable activity a reminder not to leave your garage door opener visible in your vehicle

VIDEO: Meet the protestor who blocked excavator from tree-clearing work in Hawthorne Park today

Protesters say they expect city is seeking injunction while machinery sits quietly in park

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech teaches farriers a century-old craft

Tour Kwantlen’s Farrier Barn, where farrier students learn their hands-on trade

VIDEOS: Surrey’s Panorama Ridge Secondary school honours Raphael Alcoreza in emotional tribute

Pre-game ceremony held for student who died after collapsing during basketball game

Suspect sought after man threatened with scissors on SkyTrain

Victim said he looked up and saw a man standing over him, uttering threats

Red hot Vancouver Giants tame Prince George Cougars

Giants unbeaten in 2018, are 8-1-1 in past 10

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

TransLink fined $600,000 after worker gets shock at SkyTrain station

WorksSafeBC says work should have been done after hours

Former Pitt Meadows councillor to be sentenced for sexual harassment in March

Dave Murray was convicted in October for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Most Read