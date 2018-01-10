‘Realty Reality’ show featuring Cloverdale homes to air next week

Cloverdale homes, businesses, heritage attractions to appear on CHEK TV on Jan. 20

Local realtor team Monica Skrypnyk and Randy Friesen will return to the made-in-B.C. house hunting show Realty Reality to host an episode featuring Cloverdale homes.

An episode of Realty Reality featuring Cloverdale homes is set to air next week on CHEK TV.

The made-in-B.C. show features house hunters searching for their dream home in communities across the province, and showcases three unique homes in every half-hour episode.

Real estate duo Monica Skrypnk and Randy Friesen returned to host again this year, this time featuring the community of Cloverdale. They have filmed previous episodes in North Delta and South Surrey.

When the Cloverdale Reporter spoke with the hosts in June last year ahead of filming, Skrypnk and Friesen said they knew they wanted to focus the episode on Cloverdale as soon as they were asked by the producers of the show.

“I think Cloverdale is something that needs to be on the map,” said Friesen.

The episode filmed in Cloverdale on June 3 and 4, and included shots of businesses along 176 Street and heritage attractions such as Surrey’s Heritage Rail. The episode follows Renata Vunak and Mike Crippen as they search for their new home in “newer neighbourhoods,” located near 59 Ave and 162 St, 68 Ave and 184 St, and 53 Ave and 188 St.

The show will air on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on CHEK TV.



