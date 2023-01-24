Jack Harlow in the video for his song “Whats Poppin,” on youtube.com.

Jack Harlow in the video for his song “Whats Poppin,” on youtube.com.

MUSIC

Rapper Jack Harlow, duo ODESZA coming to Surrey’s big FVDED in the Park music festival in June

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27

The lineup has been announced for Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival this summer.

The 2023 event will be headlined by Kentucky-raised rapper Jack Harlow and Bellingham-area electronic duo ODESZA, along with DJ Snake, Metro Boomin, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lane 8 and dozens of other electronic, dance and hip-hop artists.

The gathering at Holland Park, billed as “Western Canada’s largest summer music festival,” will be held on June 23 and 24, Blueprint Events and Live Nation Canada announced on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 on the website fvdedinthepark.com. The daily lineups, other than headliners Harlow on Friday, June 23 and ODESZA on Saturday, June 24, will be announced in the coming weeks, with single-day tickets available at that time.

The long list of 2023 FVDED entertainers also includes FERG, BIA, SG Lewis, Channel Tres, Wax Motif, Mariah The Scientist, Jeleel!, Deathpact, Apashe, LP Giobbi, Kasablanca, ATLiens, Golden Features, LŪN, Ivy Lab, Baynk, Capozzi, HoneyLuv, Eprom, Kompany, Nostalgix, SkiiTour, The Homies, Ravenscoon and Calcium.

Typically FVDED is held on the second weekend of July, but the 2023 festival has shifted to late-June dates.

• RELATED, from 2022: Rapper arrested on gang charges now replaced at Surrey’s FVDED music fest in July

Launched at Holland Park in 2015, FVDED in the Park returned in 2022 after a couple years of COVID-caused cancellations.

In 2021, event organizers had aimed to stage the postponed festival at Holland Park on Sept. 10-11, but those plans were scrubbed due to the pandemic. The 2020 festival was also cancelled.

“There’s a reason why FVDED in the Park has become one of the most popular music festivals in Western Canada, and why 50,000 fans flock to attend the two-day event each year,” Blueprint founder, Alvaro Prol, said last year.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive musicSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sarah Polley, Domee Shi among top Canadian Oscar nominees

Just Posted

Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums. The next one will be held at the Clayton Community Centre on Feb. 11. (Image via surrey.ca)
City to host tech forum for seniors

Fence on the site of the planned Newton Community Centre, on King George Boulevard at 70A Avenue, north of the Value Village store. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Time to ‘rethink’ plan to build Newton Community Centre, BIA tells Surrey City Hall

The suspect is described as a black male, five-foot-seven in height, in his mid to late 20’s with a slim build. (Submitted photo)
Woman groped in Whalley; Surrey RCMP asks for help identifying suspect

Vehicles clog the Alex Fraser Bridge at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 as Delta police negotiate with a man in mental health crisis. (drivebc.ca photo)
Drivers skirt barricade, interfere with Delta police dealing with man in mental health crisis