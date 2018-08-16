FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Aretha Franklin performs the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as “Think,” ”I Say a Little Prayer” and her signature song, “Respect,” and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advance pancreatic cancer.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn tells The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit. The statement said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute” in Detroit.

The family added: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Related: Monday: Aretha Franklin is seriously ill

More to come.

Mesfin Fekadu And Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Previous story
North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 16

Just Posted

White Rock RCMP, BIA issue scam warning

Customer overpaid with credit, then insisted on debit refund: business owner

VIDEO: Baby in hospital after truck crashes into Surrey home

No official word on the infant’s condition, but police say the 57-year-old man who was driving the truck is in custody

UPDATE: Ottawa intervenes to get 13-year-old ball player to Little League World Series

Before immigration issue was resolved, Dio Gama was out practicing the game he loves Wednesday

Surrey chosen as Canadian bid city for Olympic softball qualifier

Canadian entry will vie for 2019 tournament with bids from North, South and Central America

Serious collision in South Surrey

One to hospital with serious injuries; 16 Avenue remains closed

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

5 to start your day

RCMP evict Kinder Morgan protest camp, two girls go on a nighttime bus adventure and more

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

Authorities worried about the stability of remaining large sections of a partially collapsed bridge evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments.

Former CIA Director: Trump worked with Russians and now he’s desperate

In an opinion piece in The New York Times, John Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse.

Baloney Meter: is flow of asylum seekers at Canada-U.S. border a ‘crisis’?

“I think any time you have a government that allows 30,000 people over the course of a short period of time to come into Canada illegally, the impact that that has, that is a crisis,” said Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Altidore nets 3 as Toronto drubs Whitecaps 5-2

Vancouver falls 7-4 on aggregate in Canadian Championship final

Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake

Pinecrest Lake is located between Whistler and Squamish

Metro Vancouver water reservoirs in ‘good shape’

Reserves sitting at 70-per-cent full, officials said, despite long stretch without major rain

Most Read