The Queen Extravaganza band on stage, in a photo posted to the website queenonline.com/quex.

‘Queen Extravaganza’ tribute concert brings hits to Surrey this fall

‘We Will Rock You’ and more in Roger Taylor/Brian May-created production

An “official” Queen tribute band created by real-deal drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May is coming to Surrey this fall.

Bell Performing Arts Centre will be a stage for Queen Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 21, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday.

Tickets for the show, which range in price from $39.50 to $65, go on sale Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com, or call 1-855-985-5000.

Queen Extravaganza was among last year’s fastest selling U.K. theatre tours, according to a Live Nation event advisory.

“Queen fans will be thrilled to learn that there will be a chance to hear all their favourite Queen songs performed live, when the official tribute band created by Roger Taylor and Brian May, hits North America for a series of shows this year. They will celebrate the U.K.’s biggest selling album of all time, Queen Greatest Hits, released in 1981 which sold over 6.1 million copies in Britain alone.

The production, designed to “enable new fans and old to celebrate the music of Queen,” will play 30 shows across North America and Canada. The Surrey date is the final one on this continent, before the band heads back to the U.K. and Ireland for more concerts.

“‘QuEx,’ as they are known by their avid fans, have already played over 160 dates across the world and made appearances on TV shows such as American Idol where the performance was seen by over 20 million people,” says a Live Nation release.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

The show is produced by Taylor and designed by longtime Queen creative team, Ric Lipson from Stufish Entertainment Architects, and Lighting Designer Rob Sinclair.

The all-live Queen Extravaganza promises all the hits – “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Killer Queen,” “Somebody to Love,” “Fat Bottomed Girls” and many more, all presented “100% live by some of today’s finest musicians hand picked by Roger Taylor and Brian May themselves.”

In North America, the band will feature Brazilian singer Alirio Netto with American drummer Tyler Warren, Canadian bass player François-Olivier Doyon, American guitarist Brian Gresch and U.K. keyboardist Alex Maynard.

More band and tour details are posted at queenonline.com/quex.

