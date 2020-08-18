Lisa Beare Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Ministry staff photo

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

The B.C. government is funding a $2-million arts and culture initiative aimed at upgrading community art facilities across the province, Victoria announced Monday (Aug. 17).

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare explained the arts infrastructure program will allow for community arts organizations, including those run by Indigenous groups, to apply for a $75,000 grant for facility upgrades or a $45,000 grant towards art programming and equipment.

Emphasizing that the program will pay economic and social dividends, Beare said she’s “delighted” that centres of art and culture will expand in communities and online, “whether that’s building new spaces for sharing traditional knowledge, expanding exhibition areas or acquiring equipment to share work digitally.”

Arts Umbrella CEO Paul Larocque welcomed the initiative, which he said will invigorate his organization’s mandate to “inspire creativity in young people and provide arts education where it’s needed most.”

The program will be run by the BC Arts Council and will accept applications from eligible organizations until mid October.


laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtArts and cultureBritish Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hope B.C.’s new Rambo chainsaw carving is Sly-approved

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s heritage railway to remain closed for the rest of summer

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society may open up briefly at Christmas

Point Roberts man reconnects Canadians with yachts moored in U.S.

Businessman with dual citizenship has found a unique way to stay afloat during COVID-19

PHOTOS: Lightning strikes from Cloverdale to Vancouver

The sky was lit with lightning Sunday evening after a day of sizzling heat

Surrey councillor asks if CERB playing a role in drug overdoses

Laurie Guerra says drug rehab manager told her CERB is ‘probably one of the worst things’ for recovering addicts

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Hope B.C.’s new Rambo chainsaw carving is Sly-approved

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

SAR team rescues lost hiker on Golden Ears

Woman lost the trail during descent, got helicopter extraction

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Most Read