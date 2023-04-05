Prodigious teen pianist to play Surrey venue on concert tour, as competition winner

Though only 16, Edward Duan already has a long list of accomplishments

Prodigious teen pianist Edward Duan is on a B.C. concert tour that includes a date at a Fleetwood-area church on Saturday, April 15.

His 7 p.m. recital at Northwood United will feature the winner of a BC Registered Music Teachers’ Association piano competition last September. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for adults.

The Vancouver-based Duan was selected for the “Young Artist” concert tour, sponsored by the Canadian Federation of Music Teachers’ Associations (CFMTA) as part of a program that gives promising young musicians an opportunity to perform for audiences in various regions of Canada.

Though only 16, Duan already has a long list of accomplishments, according to a bio posted on bcrmta.bc.ca, where concert details are posted.

He has won top prizes at several festivals, and recently received the gold medal for the highest mark in BC for his ARCT piano exam. After winning a concerto competition, he appeared as soloist with the Vancouver Academy of Music Orchestra at the Orpheum Theatre. In the spring of 2022 he won the Crescendo International Music Competition and performed at Carnegie Hall’s newest venue, Zankel hall in New York City.

Last July, Duan was accepted into the Oxbridge Academic Programs to study engineering and astronomy at Oxford University in England.

For the past six years, he has been a student of Ralph Markham and Kenneth Broadway.



